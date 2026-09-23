Jim Acosta urges solidarity after White House bans 3 outlets
World
On Morning Edition, former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta spoke up after the White House banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from its events.
These outlets are now taking legal action, arguing the ban violates their rights.
Acosta emphasized that journalists need to stick together when press freedom is threatened.
Jim Acosta rejects White House rationale
Acosta pointed out that reporting isn't about being positive or negative: it's about telling people what matters to the public.
The White House defended its move by saying most coverage of Trump was negative, but Acosta disagreed with shutting out critical voices.