Joe Biden and Donald Trump sought control over Starlink use
Turns out, both Biden and Trump wanted more say over where SpaceX's Starlink internet could be used.
The US pushed to block access for Iran-backed groups in places like Yemen and Lebanon, while making sure Ukraine and Iranian protesters could get online.
Basically, Starlink has become a big deal in how the US handles foreign policy.
Starlink used for military and protests
Starlink isn't just about fast internet: it's now a key tool for military moves and supporting protests.
The Biden team asked SpaceX to shut down terminals that might help hostile groups, but also worked to boost coverage in Ukraine after Russia invaded and during Iran's 2022 protests.
Even under Trump, there were efforts to get Starlink into Iran to help anti-government activists.
All this shows how much the US now relies on private tech for global influence and why that can get complicated fast.