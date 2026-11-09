Joe Biden reduces events for 'Promise Me America' over cancer

The memoir dives into big moments from Biden's time in office, like the January 6 Capitol riot, where he calls out Donald Trump for fueling the chaos and later pardoning more than 1,500 of those convicted of offenses related to the January 6 riot.

He also takes aim at some Trump-era policies and talks about handling COVID-19 and rebuilding global relationships.

The book picks up themes from his earlier memoir, Promise me, Dad, offering a behind-the-scenes look at tough decisions and challenges faced as president.