Joe Biden reduces events for 'Promise Me America' over cancer
Former President Joe Biden is cutting down on events for his new memoir, Promise Me America, because of advancing cancer.
With fewer appearances ahead of the November 17 release, Biden says he's hopeful the book itself will share the important moments from his presidency.
Biden memoir criticizes Trump's 1,500+ pardons
The memoir dives into big moments from Biden's time in office, like the January 6 Capitol riot, where he calls out Donald Trump for fueling the chaos and later pardoning more than 1,500 of those convicted of offenses related to the January 6 riot.
He also takes aim at some Trump-era policies and talks about handling COVID-19 and rebuilding global relationships.
The book picks up themes from his earlier memoir, Promise me, Dad, offering a behind-the-scenes look at tough decisions and challenges faced as president.