Joe Biden's 'Promise Me, America' mentions Trump 200 times
Joe Biden's new memoir, Promise Me, America, just dropped, and Trump's name pops up 200 times.
Biden uses these mentions to compare his time in office with Trump's, reflecting on big moments like the 2020 election, the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack/riots, and Trump's return to the White House in 2025.
The book makes it clear: Trump is a huge part of how Biden tells his own story.
Biden mixes criticism with Trump anecdotes
While Biden calls out Trump for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack/riots, he also shares unexpected personal stories, like discovering a 'beguiling' handwritten note from Trump left on Inauguration Day in 2021 (after Biden's 2020 victory; Trump did not attend).
There's even mention of a friendly Oval Office chat after Trump's 2024 win.
The memoir shows their relationship isn't just political drama: it has some real human moments too.