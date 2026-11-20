Joe Biden's new memoir, Promise Me, America, just dropped, and Trump's name pops up 200 times.

Biden uses these mentions to compare his time in office with Trump's, reflecting on big moments like the 2020 election, the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack/riots, and Trump's return to the White House in 2025.

The book makes it clear: Trump is a huge part of how Biden tells his own story.