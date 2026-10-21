Jogesh and Meena Bhandari sentenced over pandemic PPE fraud
World
Jogesh and Meena Bhandari have been sentenced for running a huge COVID-19 protective gear scam.
During the pandemic, they promised businesses much-needed PPE but never delivered, leaving companies out of pocket and healthcare workers short on supplies.
Jogesh Bhandari spent millions on luxuries
Jogesh Bhandari owned and controlled a company established in 2020, took millions of dollars from businesses, and instead spent things like a Porsche, luxury watches, and fancy home upgrades.
Jogesh was sentenced to eight years in prison; Meena got a suspended two-year sentence plus 250 hours of community service.
Their actions didn't just cost money: they made it even harder for frontline workers to get the protection they needed.