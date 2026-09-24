John Bolton: China probably won't back India's UNSC permanent seat

Bolton points out that China could veto new members like India, Brazil, or South Africa from joining as permanent members.

He also notes that real reform at the U.N. is hard because of built-in rules and resistance to change.

In his words, Bolton said, "If, let's say, India was very successful and looked like it had support, I think China would veto an amendment to the UN Charter, which is what it would take to name a new permanent member," and that's not happening anytime soon.