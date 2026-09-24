John Bolton: China probably won't back India's UNSC permanent seat
John Bolton, former US national security adviser, says China probably won't support India's push for a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.
Since China is currently the only Asian country with that status, it's unlikely to give up its exclusive spot, especially since changing this would require an amendment to the U.N. Charter.
Bolton: China could veto UNSC expansion
Bolton points out that China could veto new members like India, Brazil, or South Africa from joining as permanent members.
He also notes that real reform at the U.N. is hard because of built-in rules and resistance to change.
In his words, Bolton said, "If, let's say, India was very successful and looked like it had support, I think China would veto an amendment to the UN Charter, which is what it would take to name a new permanent member," and that's not happening anytime soon.