John Curtis urges probe over Russian gift to Trump Jr.
A Russian billionaire's gift at Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas has kicked off calls for a Senate investigation.
Sen. John Curtis wants the Senate Judiciary Committee to check if Trump Jr. gained financially from White House connections, highlighting ongoing worries about foreign influence in US politics, similar to past scrutiny of Hunter Biden.
Curtis calls celebrations corruption, Grassley undecided
Curtis sent a letter urging an investigation into Trump Jr.'s business ties with foreign entities, calling the Russian oligarch-funded after-party and celebrations "corruption" on social media.
The committee's chair, Sen. Chuck Grassley, hasn't decided on launching a probe yet, saying he needs more facts.
This push reflects growing interest, even among some Republicans, in looking at possible foreign links tied to Trump as political tensions continue.