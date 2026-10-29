John Healey faces scrutiny after Bloomberg leak moved bank shares

Parliament's Treasury committee wants the financial watchdog (FCA) to dig into how this information got out and if banks were tipped off before everyone else.

Committee chair Meg Hillier put it simply: "I would welcome your view on whether this event might be considered an improper release of inside information and your assessment of its impact on the market in relevant securities."

Healey, who plans to raise the bank surcharge from 3% to 6% for 15 months starting January 2027 (to help with energy costs), will have to answer these questions when he faces the committee next month.