Jon Ossoff re-elected as Georgia senator, narrowly defeating Mike Collins

Ossoff outpaced Collins in fundraising by a huge margin, with $126 million more than Collins and Collins, who was backed by $18 million in outside spending.

Even after surviving a tough primary, Collins couldn't flip the seat.

Now, with Republicans holding only a slim majority before this election, Democrats are focusing hard on states like Georgia and Michigan while eyeing new wins in places like Maine and North Carolina.

The result could shape not just Georgia's future but also who runs the Senate next year.