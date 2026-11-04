Jon Ossoff re-elected as Georgia senator, narrowly defeating Mike Collins
Democrat Jon Ossoff has been re-elected as Georgia's senator, defeating Trump-backed Republican US Representative Mike Collins in a close contest.
This win gives Democrats fresh momentum as they push to take control of the Senate and shows they can still hold onto key battleground states that Trump narrowly won in 2024.
Ossoff outraised Collins by $126 million
Ossoff outpaced Collins in fundraising by a huge margin, with $126 million more than Collins and Collins, who was backed by $18 million in outside spending.
Even after surviving a tough primary, Collins couldn't flip the seat.
Now, with Republicans holding only a slim majority before this election, Democrats are focusing hard on states like Georgia and Michigan while eyeing new wins in places like Maine and North Carolina.
The result could shape not just Georgia's future but also who runs the Senate next year.