Jon Rosenthal defeats Bo French in Texas Railroad Commission race
World
Jon Rosenthal just won the Texas Railroad Commission race, beating Republican Bo French.
This is a big deal for how Texas will handle its oil and gas industries moving forward.
Critics called Bo French's comments racist
French's campaign took a hit after he posted comments about South Asian students at the University of Texas at Austin that drew criticism and were called racist by critics, sparking widespread criticism.
While French has not officially conceded yet, Rosenthal's win signals a shift: he campaigned on making the power grid more reliable and improving environmental oversight, promising "common-sense oversight and engineering solutions" for Texas's energy future.