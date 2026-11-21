Jonathan Rinderknecht convicted in Los Angeles Palisades wildfire killed 12
Jonathan Rinderknecht has been found guilty of starting the 2025 Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, which tragically took 12 lives and caused major damage.
After an earlier trial ended with no verdict, this week's retrial sealed his conviction on federal arson charges.
He'll be sentenced in March next year.
Prosecutors allege Jonathan Rinderknecht used lighter
Prosecutors said Rinderknecht set the fire using a lighter because he was frustrated with life and society.
His defense argued fireworks might have been to blame, but that theory didn't convince the jury.
Throughout it all, Rinderknecht insisted he was innocent and pleaded not guilty to all charges.