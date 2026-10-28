Jordan and Syria agree probe after Jordan's airstrikes killed civilians
Jordan and Syria are teaming up to investigate what went wrong after Jordan's recent airstrikes in Syria, which were meant to target ISIS but ended up killing civilians too.
Jordan says about 20 militants were killed, but Syrian officials report seven civilian deaths, including women and children.
The probe was agreed upon after a call between the Syrian and Jordanian foreign ministers.
Strikes followed Karak Greek Orthodox attack
These strikes happened after a tragic attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, that left nine people dead.
While Syria criticized the airspace violation, both countries now say they will work together more closely to prevent future violence and protect civilians.
The strikes hit home for families like Masoud al-Salim's, who lost loved ones when their house was destroyed.