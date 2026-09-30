Jordan Burton jailed for Daniel Allright murder after 2006 attack
World
Jordan Burton has been jailed for at least 10 years for the murder of Daniel Allright, closing a case that started way back in 2006.
At just 14, Burton attacked Allright (who was 16) with a piece of wood and a bike chain during an attempted robbery in Lewisham.
The injuries left Allright with seizures that lasted until his death in 2022.
Autopsy links injuries prompting murder charges
Burton originally got a youth rehabilitation order for the assault, but after Allright died, an autopsy linked his death to the old injuries.
That led to new murder charges, despite Burton denying he meant serious harm.
Detective Sgt. Chris Taylor called the attack "abhorrent" and said police were determined to deliver justice, bringing some comfort to Allright's family after all these years.