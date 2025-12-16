Jordan's Crown Prince drives Modi to museum as special gesture 

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II personally drove Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman on Tuesday. The gesture was intended to highlight the strong bilateral ties between India and Jordan. PM Modi arrived in Amman on Monday for a two-day visit at King Abdullah II's invitation. This is his first stop on a four-day tour that will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman.

Bilateral discussions Modi and Abdullah discuss strengthening India-Jordan ties During his visit, PM Modi met King Abdullah II of Jordan. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors such as trade, defense, renewable energy, agriculture, health and tourism. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that PM Modi appreciated King Abdullah's leadership in combating terrorism and extremism. Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues during their meeting.

MoU signing India, Jordan sign MoUs in various fields As part of the visit, India and Jordan signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in culture, renewable energy, water management and digital public infrastructure. The two countries also agreed to a twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora. After their meetings, Modi and Abdullah addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman. They emphasized enhancing business-to-business ties between their nations during this forum.

Cultural landmark Jordan Museum showcases country's rich history The Jordan Museum, located in Amman's Ras al-Ein district, is the largest museum in the country. It houses some of the most important archeological and historical artifacts of Jordan. The museum was built in 2014 and traces the region's civilizational journey from prehistoric times to today. Its collection includes animal bones dating back 1.5 million years and 9,000-year-old Ain Ghazal lime plaster statues.