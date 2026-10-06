Josh Gottheimer files resolution honoring Smit Machchhar after Flight 1073
US Congressman Josh Gottheimer has put forward a resolution to honor Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who stepped up during a terrifying moment on flydubai Flight 1073.
When the co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the plane, Machchhar, despite being seriously injured by a crash ax, managed to push open the cockpit door, which enabled passengers to overpower the attacker.
Gottheimer's resolution condemned it as "an act of terrorism and as an attack on the safety of international civil aviation" and praised Machchhar's courage.
Flydubai Flight 1073 landed safely
The flight, carrying 174 passengers, safely landed in Saudi Arabia thanks to reserve pilots and the heroic actions of the off-duty pilots, cabin crew, and passengers.
The resolution also gives credit to off-duty pilots, cabin crew, and passengers.
It urges Saudi Arabia and the UAE to fully investigate what happened and for the United States and Israel to be kept fully informed.