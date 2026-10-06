Josh Gottheimer files resolution honoring Smit Machchhar after Flight 1073

US Congressman Josh Gottheimer has put forward a resolution to honor Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who stepped up during a terrifying moment on flydubai Flight 1073.

When the co-pilot allegedly tried to crash the plane, Machchhar, despite being seriously injured by a crash ax, managed to push open the cockpit door, which enabled passengers to overpower the attacker.

Gottheimer's resolution condemned it as "an act of terrorism and as an attack on the safety of international civil aviation" and praised Machchhar's courage.