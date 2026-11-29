Jubo Dal allegedly attacked, injuring 30 at Rangpur Durga Puja
At least 30 people were injured in Rangpur, Bangladesh, after the BNP's youth wing, Jubo Dal, allegedly attacked a Durga Puja conference on Saturday.
Things got out of hand fast (chairs were thrown and people chased) over allegations that members of rival party Awami League were being inducted into the organization.
Sri Biplob alleges Awami League induction
Jubo Dal leader Sri Biplob alleged that the conference had been organized to rehabilitate the trio, whom he described as members of the Awami League, which fueled tensions among attendees.
Police rushed in to control the chaos and later increased their presence to keep things calm.
The incident highlights ongoing friction between Bangladesh's two main political parties (and left three people critically injured and hospitalized).