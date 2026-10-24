Judge allows Cornell gang rape accuser 'Jane Doe' citing threats
World
A New York judge just ruled that the woman accusing Cornell students of gang rape can keep using "Jane Doe" in her lawsuit.
Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond said her privacy and safety matter more than revealing her real name, especially since there have been threats against her.
Cornell suit reopens 2024 fraternity probe
The alleged assault happened at a Cornell fraternity in 2024, and Doe filed her lawsuit this September, reopening a closed investigation.
Her lawyer stressed she's faced threats, making anonymity crucial.
The case has sparked campus protests, with students calling for accountability and even demanding the university president resign.
Legal proceedings are still ongoing as the story unfolds.