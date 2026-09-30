Judge approves sale of Nirav Modi apartment amid $2bn fraud
World
A UK judge has approved selling Nirav Modi's fancy London apartment for at least £3.75 million, even as he is accused in a $2 billion fraud and money laundering scheme.
Modi, once a former high-end jeweler, has been in jail since 2019 and is still fighting legal battles from behind bars.
Court sides with India's Enforcement Directorate
The court sided with India's Enforcement Directorate, saying the proceeds should be deposited into a secure account once all pressing liabilities of the trust are settled.
Although Modi alleged he was the true settler and ought to be recognized as its beneficiary, the judge stuck with his decision.
Meanwhile, Modi is also trying, again, to get political asylum in the UK to avoid being sent back to India after his first attempt was denied earlier this year.