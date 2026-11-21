Judge blocks Trump administration from redirecting $4 billion homeless aid
A federal judge just blocked the Trump administration from changing how $4 billion in homeless aid is spent.
The plan would have shifted money from permanent housing to short-term shelters, but now HUD has to stick with the original "housing-first" approach and hand out grants by December 31.
Judge McElroy preserves key support services
Judge Mary McElroy called out HUD for overstepping, saying they can't just rewrite the rules for grant funding.
Her decision also keeps key support services, like needle exchange programs, in place for people who need them most, including veterans and families.
HUD officials might appeal, but for now, the traditional support system stays put.