Judge David Carter blocks DOJ attempt to segregate California ballots
A federal judge just shut down the Justice Department's urgent attempt to stop California from processing some midterm ballots.
The DOJ wanted to segregate ballots pertaining to 20,000 people they suspected might not be citizens, but Judge David Carter said no; he was worried this would unfairly block legitimate voters and set a new precedent for federal meddling in state elections.
California says DOJ list unreliable
This is part of a bigger DOJ effort involving election-related actions in several states.
California officials said the DOJ's list was unreliable and cited a county analysis showing many on the list did not have active voter registrations.
Judge Carter emphasized that states should run their own elections without last-minute interference, especially since voting is already underway.
The DOJ is expected to appeal, so this fight is not over yet.