Judge extends CNN MS now Politico access to White House
A federal judge just gave CNN, MS NOW, and Politico reporters a little more time to the White House grounds, at least until Tuesday.
This comes as part of an ongoing lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's move to block certain journalists, a decision being called out for possibly violating free speech and due process.
The final call on this is expected by October 13.
Judge Kelly questions national security claims
Judge Kelly isn't buying the government's main arguments about national security and journalistic standards, especially since national security concerns weren't mentioned at first.
Media outlets say the ban unfairly targets viewpoints, echoing earlier fights over press freedom during Trump's presidency.
This case could set a big precedent for how much access journalists get in the future.