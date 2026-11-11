Judge Jeffrey Kuntz allows Donald Trump's $10B BBC defamation suit
A US judge just gave the go-ahead for Donald Trump's massive at least $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC.
Trump claims the BBC edited his January 6, 2021 speech to make it look like he incited the Capitol riot.
On November 10, Judge Jeffrey Kuntz said the defamation claim can move forward, though a related unfair trade practices claim was tossed out.
Leaked memo prompts BBC resignations
Trump filed suit in December 2024, saying the BBC cut out his calls for peaceful protest and focused on more provocative lines, right before he won the 2024 election.
The BBC apologized for misleading edits but denies defaming him.
Things got messy internally at the BBC after a leaked memo hinted at political bias, leading to some top resignations.
Neither side has commented yet, but this case could shake up how media handles sensitive political coverage.