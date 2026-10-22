Judge orders Donald Trump to testify in $10B BBC lawsuit
Donald Trump has been ordered by a judge to testify by December 11 in his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.
The case centers on a BBC Panorama documentary that aired Trump's remarks from January 6, 2021, right before the Capitol riot.
Trump's team argued that he was personally damaged by the broadcast under Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Judge Lett warns over skipped deposition
Judge Enjolique Lett warned that if Trump skips his deposition or misses deadlines, he could face serious penalties, including having his whole case thrown out.
She also called out his legal team for not sharing enough documents and refused their request to block video recording of the deposition (though only lawyers will get to see it).
Trump had already had one scheduled deposition canceled, saying he was busy with "other matters," but the judge isn't allowing any more delays.