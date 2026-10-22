Judge pauses DHS voter inquiries in California and New York

The ruling follows a lawsuit from groups like the California Nurses Association, which said DHS's tactics might intimidate legal voters.

DHS says it's focused on stopping noncitizens from voting illegally but promised not to target known US citizens.

This all comes as part of Operation Protect the Vote, which recently led to charges against 28 foreign nationals for fake voter registrations.

The order is paused until Friday evening, giving DHS a chance to appeal if they want.