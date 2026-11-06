Judge pauses Trump's Washington 'Triumphal arch' for 14 days
World
Trump's plan to build a massive "Triumphal Arch" in Washington, D.C. just hit pause.
A federal judge stopped construction for 14 days, only an hour after the project got the green light from the National Capital Planning Commission, which voted 8-4 to approve the project's design and final plans.
The halt comes as a high-profile lawsuit and public backlash swirl around the monument's approval.
Critics cite obstruction and legal questions
The 250-foot arch has drawn sharp criticism. Rep. Don Beyer called it "a monumental abomination of one man's ego," and many say it would block views of major landmarks and disrupt Arlington National Cemetery's atmosphere.
There are also legal questions about whether building it breaks rules meant to protect national memorials.