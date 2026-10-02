Judge rules federal noncitizen voting ban unconstitutional for Chelsea Cox
World
A US judge just ruled that the federal ban on noncitizen voting is unconstitutional.
This all started with Chelsea Cox, a Florida resident who was charged in 2025 for allegedly voting in 2020 despite not being a citizen.
The decision is seen as a setback for President Donald Trump's administration's push to highlight alleged election fraud.
Judge Leibowitz: states decide voter eligibility
Judge David Leibowitz (nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden) said only states, not Congress, get to decide who can vote.
His ruling only applies to Cox, but her lawyer welcomed the ruling.
Since early 2025, at least 60 people have faced charges for noncitizen voting.
With midterm elections coming up, this legal twist could shake up ongoing debates about election laws.