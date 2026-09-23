Justice Department backs President Trump's White House access ban
World
The US Justice Department is backing President Trump's move to block journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, saying access is a privilege, not a right.
Their press passes were pulled over "fake news" claims, and now a court will weigh in on Wednesday.
Banned outlets sue, cite First Amendment
The banned outlets are fighting back in court, arguing this move violates their First Amendment rights and puts press freedom at risk.
The Justice Department says some of their reporting endangered national security, but the final say now rests with the judge.