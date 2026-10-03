Justice Department backs Trump blocking CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters
The Justice Department is siding with President Trump, saying it's okay for him to block CNN, MS NOW, and Politico reporters from the White House, for now.
Trump put the ban in place after citing "unfavorable coverage of his administration."
Four days later, the government accused these outlets of publishing false information about national security issues and publishing classified information.
The news organizations asked a court to keep their access while they fight the ban, but the Justice Department says there's no proof of real harm and that Trump's move doesn't break free speech rules.
Temporary access order expires October 8
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico argue that Trump's process was unclear and that they weren't given a fair shot to respond.
A temporary order letting them attend press briefings expires October 8.
After that date, whether they can keep reporting from inside depends on what the judge decides at an upcoming hearing.