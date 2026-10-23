Justice Department investigating Corey Lewandowski over DHS contract handling
Corey Lewandowski, who used to advise Donald Trump, is now being investigated by the Justice Department.
The case centers on whether he took advantage of his government role in handling certain government contracts after a criminal referral from the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog.
Questions about Lewandowski's DHS authority
Lewandowski worked as a senior aide at the Department of Homeland Security; Kristi Noem has faced controversies and was fired in March.
During his time there, people questioned how much power he had: he was involved in signing off on contracts and even stopping some grants, including FEMA funds.
One contract worth $220 million reportedly skipped normal procedures.
So far, Lewandowski's lawyer has denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department has not issued subpoenas yet.