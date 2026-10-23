Karoline Leavitt: Katie Zacharia 'was not for' Trump spokesperson role

Zacharia stepped down after her first (and only) press briefing, where she seemed pretty nervous. She quickly headed back to California and has largely avoided public comment, though she was spotted in a MAGA hat. The job switch was hectic for her. She had to rush cross-country just to get started.

Now, Leavitt is helping search for someone new, calling it "one of the hardest jobs in politics" and saying whoever takes over needs to really understand Trump's policies.