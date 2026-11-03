Kashmiri communities in UK protest Pakistan-occupied Kashmir abuses outside missions
Kashmiri communities across the UK gathered outside Pakistani diplomatic missions in cities like London, Bradford, and Birmingham.
Their goal: to shine a light on alleged human rights violations by Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Held at the urging and call of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), these protests showed support for people back home facing strict crackdowns.
Kashmiri protesters call Pakistan travel boycott
Protesters accused Pakistani forces of harsh tactics like extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, with community leaders especially upset about raids affecting women and children.
They're urging global human rights groups to step in and are even calling for a travel boycott of Pakistan (specifically asking people to avoid Pakistan International Airlines) and to pause sending money there until things change.