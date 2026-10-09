Kashmiri filmmaker detained by ICE released on bond
What's the story
Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh has been released from the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on bond. He was detained on September 24 at Washington Dulles International Airport after arriving from California. The news was confirmed by a campaign launched by his friends and relatives for his release.
Immigration status
Sheikh applied for asylum in 2020
Sheikh, who lived in Alexandria, Virginia, entered the US in 2019 on a student visa for graduate studies in film at Georgia State University.
He applied for asylum in 2020 and had a pending immigration application.
However, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Sheikh "legally entered the US on a temporary basis and illegally overstayed his lawful admittance."
Film accolades
'Saffron Kingdom' won several awards
Sheikh's first feature film, Saffron Kingdom, won several awards, including Best Feature Film at the Chicago Filmmakers Awards.
The film looks at conflict in Kashmir through a family's journey from Srinagar in the 1990s to Atlanta in 2019.
Despite his release on bond, Sheikh's deportation case continues, as per the campaign seeking his release.
Policy backlash
Sheikh's detention drew criticism
Sheikh's detention has drawn criticism from rights advocates who say it violates due process and free speech rights.
His supporters say he was detained without a warrant despite presenting his immigration documents.
The Trump administration had previously announced plans to revoke non-immigrant visas of foreigners who claim to be short-term visitors but file for asylum.