Katie Zacharia exits White House after 1 week, cites headlines
World
Katie Zacharia's time as White House press secretary was super brief, just one week in October 2026.
She told Newsmax that the headlines became too focused on her and that it was tough to do her job and highlight President Trump's wins.
Zacharia said, "Listen, the media does not like outsiders, and Washington, D.C. does not like outsiders."
Trump defends Zacharia, Nicki Minaj floated
After a rocky first press briefing and questions about whether she was qualified (even though she has a law degree), Zacharia's tenure ended.
On her last day, Trump publicly defended her, calling out the pressure of the role.
Things got even more interesting when Nicki Minaj was tossed around as a possible replacement, showing just how wild and unpredictable these high-profile D.C. jobs can be for newcomers.