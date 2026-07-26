Katy Perry condemns use of her song in military video

Perry took to X to condemn the use of her song in the video. She said it didn't reflect the meaning or values she intended for "Firework."

"I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes," she wrote.

"I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it."