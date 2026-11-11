Kaylub Giamanco confronted Silver Rail shooter with his own handgun
Kaylub Giamanco, an Oregon dad, stepped in during a tragic school shooting at Silver Rail Elementary on October 15.
After the shooter, 16-year-old Griffin J. John II, killed three kids and a teacher, Giamanco confronted him with his own handgun.
As the shooter lay injured, Giamanco simply said "F-k you," choosing not to engage further.
Kaylub Giamanco's response likely saved lives
Giamanco's fast response ended the attack and likely saved more lives.
In a CBS Mornings interview today, he shared how urgent everything felt and why he acted without hesitation.
His bravery is being recognized as a reminder of how one person's quick thinking can make all the difference in an emergency.