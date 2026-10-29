Keaton Denlay alleges DHS pressure after flawed DOJ list
World
Keaton Denlay, the top election official in Butte County, claims a federal agent from the Department of Homeland Security tried to pressure him about possible voter fraud just as the midterm elections are heating up.
Denlay pushed back after spotting big mistakes, like duplicate names and missing information, in a Department of Justice list that was supposed to show noncitizens registered to vote.
California leaders say DOJ overstepped
Denlay isn't alone. Other California officials got similar lists from federal officials and found some mismatches or missing registrations too.
State leaders are calling out the Justice Department for overstepping, saying they're sticking to state law and that real evidence, not just a messy list, is needed before questioning anyone's right to vote.