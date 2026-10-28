Kenya: 9 Ebola cases, 2 deaths, 20 contacts released
Kenya just reported nine Ebola cases, with two people sadly passing away.
On a brighter note, 20 people who had been in quarantine after contact with the infected have now been cleared and released.
Health Director-General Patrick Amoth says it is important for everyone to stay alert until the outbreak is officially over.
Kenya intensifies border health measures
The country has ramped up health checks at airports and borders, especially for travelers from high-risk places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Isolation centers are up and running nationwide, nearly 5,000 health care workers have been trained for emergencies, and public campaigns are spreading the word on staying safe.
Plus, Kenyatta National Hospital's lab is handling testing safely, with support from the World Health Organization and other partners.