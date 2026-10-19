Kenya confirms 8 Ebola cases, no community spread yet
Kenya has confirmed eight Ebola cases as of October 18, 2026.
The latest is a caregiver who had close contact with the first patient at Nairobi Hospital, a traveler from Congo who sadly passed away on October 5.
Health officials are reassuring everyone that, for now, there is no sign of the virus spreading in the community.
Kenya traces 130 contacts, 6 infected
Since the first case arrived in Kenya on October 3, Kenyan health teams have tracked about 130 people exposed to the virus, including health care workers, and put nearly all in quarantine.
Three family members and three health care workers have tested positive.
Kenya has stepped up airport and border checks and set up an emergency hotline.
Tanzania is also tightening entry rules for travelers from high-risk countries, while ongoing outbreak in Congo highlight why these precautions matter.