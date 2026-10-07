Kenya reports 1st ever Ebola case and questions about screenings
World
Kenya just reported its first-ever Ebola case, a man who traveled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who sadly died in Nairobi.
He had been sick for a month and passed through several countries, but still made it past border checks, raising real questions about how well screenings are working.
Kenya ramps up border screenings
Kenya's health ministry is stepping up checks at airports and borders and has picked four hospitals to handle any new cases.
More than 650,000 travelers have already been screened, his spokesman said.
Still, doctors like Dr. Dennis Miskellah say there are big gaps at entry points.
Africa CDC chief Jean Kaseya said his organization was working with all the countries in the region to reinforce response mechanisms.