Kenya reports 2nd Ebola death as cases rise to 9
Kenya has reported its second Ebola death, raising the total cases to nine.
The latest victim, a 65-year-old woman who had been in quarantine after contact with the first patient, developed symptoms on October 13 and passed away on October 23.
Health officials say all cases are connected to a single group (so far, there is no sign of wider community spread).
Seven people are still being treated in isolation.
Health Ministry urges hygiene and testing
The Ministry of Health is asking everyone to avoid contact with bodily fluids and wash hands often.
If you have symptoms like fever or unexplained bleeding, get checked right away.
For questions or help, you can call the free helpline at 719 or use its WhatsApp chatbot.
These steps are all about keeping the outbreak under control and everyone safer.