Kevin Rudd praises Captain Machchhar, passengers averting cockpit access threat
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd gave a big shout-out to Captain Smit Machchhar and the passengers on a recent flydubai flight, saying their "courage" and "skill" prevented what could have been a major disaster when someone could gain access to the cockpit and pose a threat from inside the aircraft.
The quick teamwork on board helped avert a potentially catastrophic outcome and reminded us that aviation threats are still very real.
Rudd urges global cooperation against terrorism
Rudd used this incident to call for stronger global teamwork against terrorism, especially better intelligence sharing between countries like India, Australia, the US and Gulf states.
He also wants civil aviation regulators to review security protocols so getting into the cockpit stays off-limits.
As he put it, staying alert together is key to keeping flights safe for everyone.