Key advisory committee weighs Grail's Galleri approval and possible reimbursement
World
Big news in cancer detection: a key advisory committee is about to decide whether Grail's Galleri blood test (which can screen for up to 50 types of cancer, including many that don't have regular checks yet) should get approved.
If it gets the green light, it could mean insurance reimbursement.
FDA panel reviewing mixed Galleri data
Galleri costs $949 and works alongside standard screenings like mammograms or colonoscopies.
The FDA panel is looking at data from more than 175,000 people in the UK and North America.
While early results didn't show fewer late-stage cancers overall, newer data suggest the test may help catch some cancers earlier, meaning more cases are spotted before they reach stage 4.