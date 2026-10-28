Khamenei says lift blockade and sanctions to end US standoff

Khamenei's message comes as Iran is busy hosting a delegation from Qatar and top security officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, while China is sending envoys to help calm things down.

At the same time, President Masoud Pezeshkian is in Moscow for a gas summit, with leaders from Russia and elsewhere, and is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit.

All of this is happening while tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil, and worries about Iran's nuclear program keep things on edge.