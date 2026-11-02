Khan apologizes to Bombay High Court over electoral rolls protest

Actor Imran Khan has issued an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court after joining a protest against changes to India's electoral rolls.

The court called him out, saying that as a US citizen, he shouldn't be getting involved in Indian political matters.

The bench led by Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra even pointed out that "Imagine if an Indian citizen does such protests in any other country, take, for example, your country - the US. That Indian citizen would have been sent back to the country on the next immediate flight."