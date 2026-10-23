Khoryv distress in Black Sea leaves 1 dead 3 missing
World
A cargo ship called Khoryv sent out a distress signal in the Black Sea, leading to a Romanian rescue mission.
Out of the 13 crew members (mostly Ukrainians and some Azerbaijanis), one person sadly died and three are still missing.
Romania asks NATO for more equipment
Romanian teams managed to save nine crew members despite tough weather.
The incident is believed to be linked to recent Russian drone attacks in the area, which have been ramping up lately.
With tensions rising, Romania has asked NATO for more equipment and is now rethinking its defense plans around the Black Sea.