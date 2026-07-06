'Trump's murder our responsibility': Calls for revenge at Khamenei's funeral

Poet's declaration

Poet asked why Trump was still alive

A poet, Mohammad Rasouli, who hosted the event before the prayers, told the crowd over loudspeakers: "From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump's murder is our responsibility." He asked why the most bastardly man was still alive and said it would be a disgrace if they did not kill him. "The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam?" he asked.