'Trump's murder our responsibility': Calls for revenge at Khamenei's funeral
What's the story
The funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the US and Israeli war against Iran on February 28, turned into a political spectacle in Tehran. The event saw calls for the assassination of United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This came as Iran's top political and military leadership reemerged in public after months of hiding due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Public gathering
Funeral prayers at Tehran's Grand Mosalla prayer complex
The funeral prayers at Tehran's Grand Mosalla prayer complex drew hundreds of thousands. Many stayed overnight or arrived before dawn for the 8:00am prayers. They carried Iranian flags and red flags symbolizing vengeance, chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." The funeral is being held after a four-month delay due to the war in the Middle East. Iran has organized a week of funeral processions for Khamenei and other members of his family who were killed on February 28.
Poet's declaration
Poet asked why Trump was still alive
A poet, Mohammad Rasouli, who hosted the event before the prayers, told the crowd over loudspeakers: "From now on the shroud is our garment. I swear by your blood; Trump's murder is our responsibility." He asked why the most bastardly man was still alive and said it would be a disgrace if they did not kill him. "The world is no longer a good place for Trump. Why should we not kill the man who killed our imam?" he asked.
Protester
'Came here to shout and seek revenge'
"I came here to shout and seek revenge," a 29-year-old man, Gholamreza Sabooni, who works in a grocery store, said. "They killed our imam. We should kill their leader, Trump." Ziba Naderi, a 42-year-old nurse attending the funeral, said Iran needed to heed Mojtaba Khamenei's commands. "I heard the call for revenge, but our leader should say what we need to do," she said. "And we must listen to him."
Leadership appearance
Trump was giving speech as funeral was being held
At the same time, Trump was giving a speech in Washington, D.C., for the 250th anniversary of America's founding. "We've had tremendous success," Trump said about the US military. "You look at Venezuela, you look at Iran. We wiped it out, wiped out their military." Among those who attended Khamenei's funeral were Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. Their presence was seen as a show of unity and defiance amid ongoing negotiations with the US.
Body transport
Details about the funeral procession
However, Mojtaba, son of Ali Khamenei and successor to his father, was missing from the event. He is believed to be in hiding after being injured in an airstrike that killed his father. Khamenei's body will be taken to cities in Iran and neighboring Iraq. Authorities plan to drive his casket through Tehran's streets on Monday. The mourning period will end on Thursday when he is buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his birthplace.