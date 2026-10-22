Kim Aris hears Aung San Suu Kyi after 5 years

With Suu Kyi still detained since the 2021 military coup, Aris highlighted how important it is for families to stay in touch during tough times.

He posted images accompanying his Facebook post which appeared to show him standing outside the Myanmar embassy in London and wrote, "I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stood by my mother and me. I believe your voices helped make this moment possible."

Even now, Suu Kyi remains a strong symbol of democracy in Myanmar.