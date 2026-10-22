Kim Aris hears Aung San Suu Kyi after 5 years
World
After more than five years apart, Myanmar's former leader Kim Aris got to speak with his mother Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday.
The call was a big deal for both of them: Aris shared how relieved and happy he was just to hear his mother's voice again.
Suu Kyi detained since 2021 coup
With Suu Kyi still detained since the 2021 military coup, Aris highlighted how important it is for families to stay in touch during tough times.
He posted images accompanying his Facebook post which appeared to show him standing outside the Myanmar embassy in London and wrote, "I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stood by my mother and me. I believe your voices helped make this moment possible."
Even now, Suu Kyi remains a strong symbol of democracy in Myanmar.