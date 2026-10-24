Kim Jong-un enters Dandong unannounced via new Yalu River bridge
World
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un just made an unannounced trip to China, crossing into Dandong through the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge.
It's his first visit in over a year, and the timing is interesting: the bridge was finished back in 2014 but only officially opened last week.
Kim's visit follows Trump restart reports
Kim's visit lines up with reports that US President Donald Trump wants to restart talks with North Korea before the year ends.
With traffic lockdowns in Dandong during his stay, it's clear this trip means business.
The new bridge also highlights growing ties between China and North Korea.