Kim Jong Un visits Dandong in China, meets Wang Huning
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just visited Dandong, China, marking 65 years of the North Korea-"friendship" treaty.
While he did not get to meet Xi Jinping, who was busy with party business, Kim did sit down with top Chinese official Wang Huning.
The trip comes after four years of cosying up to Russia and looks like a move to smooth things over with Beijing.
North Korea juggles Russia and China
Kim's visit shows how North Korea is juggling its relationships: military support from Russia on one side, but heavy trade ties with China on the other (over 90% of North Korea's trade is with China).
They even opened a new bridge this month to boost trade.
Some Chinese government advisers think this could be Kim's way of setting up for future talks with the US before two of his meetings with Trump.