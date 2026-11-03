Kim Yo Jong denies involvement in $6.3 billion Binance heist
World
North Korea is pushing back against US claims that it was behind a $6.3 billion crypto heist from Binance on or around Oct. 29.
The FBI pointed fingers at North Korean hackers, but Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, called the accusations "absurd rhetoric" and denied any involvement.
Binance replaced about 90% stolen funds
The FBI linked the theft on or around Oct. 29 to North Korean hackers, saying they expected them to use decentralized-finance platforms and instant-swap service to further launder funds.
Binance said it had replaced about 90% of the stolen assets and remained committed to covering the remainder.
Still, this incident highlights just how tricky crypto security can be, especially with state-backed hackers in the mix.